



HOMESTEAD (KDKA)– Summer isn’t over yet! There’s still time to hit the pool and have some fun in the sun at an affordable price.

HomeToGo made a guide of the 50 largest water parks in the U.S. and Pittsburgh’s Sandcastle Park made the list.

The water parks were ranked from most affordable to least affordable by daily visits.

Sandcastle was the 23rd most affordable water park in the U.S., averaging $94.65 per visit. It is the only water park in Pennsylvania to make this year’s top 50.

Tampa’s Adventure Island is the least affordable nationwide, averaging $165.72 per day.

To rank the water parks based on price, four factors were analyzed:

· Parking

· Adult any-day 1-day ticket

· Locker rental

· Accommodation for one night

You can purchase admission tickets to the park here.