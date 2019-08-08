



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — People living in Plum and Penn Hills are still recovering from July’s major flash flooding event. Several businesses and homes were damaged by swift-moving water and floating debris.

The U.S. Small Business Administration declared the storm a disaster. Thursday the SBA announced it would be offering residents and businesses low-interest disaster loans.

Homeowners on Short Street, still dealing with the aftermath of the flood, aren’t sure a loan is the best financial step.

“Most people don’t have flood insurance. These people, the rest of their life. You know they’re in their 60s, it’s going to be the rest of their life, they’re going to pay for this, said Jeanne Cherry, Plum homeowner.

Donna Kane and her husband lost everything on the first floor of their Plum home. They estimate at least $10,000 in damages. Since the July storm, they haven’t been able to sleep at their home of nine years.

“There’s still walls to rip out, floors to rip up, the cabinets probably need to come out, just to say a little bit,” said Kane.

Kane’s house was flooded when Plum Creek overflowed into their yard. Neighbors say the creek has never flooded in that area in years past. They say a pipe installed six months ago was too small, which they believe contributed to the flooding.

Homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the July 21 and 22 storms in Allegheny County or contiguous counties who suffered storm-related damages may be eligible for SBA relief. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial qualifications. Information on the program can be found at this link.