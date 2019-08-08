Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on robbery charges.
United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday an indictment named George Wilson III as the individual who committed a series of armed robberies of business in the Pittsburgh area from November 2014 to December 2014.
The indictment says the 37-year-old committed armed robberies at The Exchange, including one where he discharged a firearm.
He also participated in armed robberies of two Sunocos and one Exxon.
The release said Wilson faces a minimum sentence of 35 years.
Wilson was prohibited to possess a firearm because of a prior conviction.
