Filed Under:2019 Steelers Training Camp, Joe Haden, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Trevon Mathis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With starting corner Joe Haden going down with a minor foot injury, the Steelers have signed a local product just in case.

Pittsburgh has signed free agent corner Trevon Mathis.

“We have signed CB Trevon Mathis and waived/injured RB Ralph Webb.”

Mathis attended Woodland Hills High School and played college football for Toledo.

He was an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

