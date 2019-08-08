Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With starting corner Joe Haden going down with a minor foot injury, the Steelers have signed a local product just in case.
Pittsburgh has signed free agent corner Trevon Mathis.
“We have signed CB Trevon Mathis and waived/injured RB Ralph Webb.”
Mathis attended Woodland Hills High School and played college football for Toledo.
He was an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
