



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rejoice, Wendy’s fans, spicy chicken nuggets return to the menu on Monday, August 12.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

After a tweet from Chance The Rapper went viral in May, a push across social media caused the fast food restaurant to consider and ultimately decide to bring back the fan-favorite.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Two million likes later and they were back.