PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rejoice, Wendy’s fans, spicy chicken nuggets return to the menu on Monday, August 12.

After a tweet from Chance The Rapper went viral in May, a push across social media caused the fast food restaurant to consider and ultimately decide to bring back the fan-favorite.

Two million likes later and they were back.

