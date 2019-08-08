PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rejoice, Wendy’s fans, spicy chicken nuggets return to the menu on Monday, August 12.
Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready.
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) August 8, 2019
After a tweet from Chance The Rapper went viral in May, a push across social media caused the fast food restaurant to consider and ultimately decide to bring back the fan-favorite.
Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.
— The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019
Two million likes later and they were back.
Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.
The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.
Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 4, 2019
