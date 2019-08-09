KDKA-TV and Williams partner up to produce a fun and educational STEM event!

Come join us on October 5th at The Mall at Robinson to inspire, educate, and influence students of all ages to one day pursue a career in a STEM-related field.

Free Parking and Free Admission!

STEM-related schools, companies, and organizations across the area will set up hands-on “exhibits” at the mall showcasing what they do, how it’s related to STEM, and what makes it interesting.

We have proudly inspired many students to follow a STEM route in their education and had a great time doing it!

With hands-on STEM activities to acquaint students with a wide range of STEM careers, this weekend-long event is designed to get kids of all ages excited about science and technology.

Activities include opportunities to:

Meet and chat with different organizations to map out your future STEM career!

• Experience Virtual reality Verizon!

• Check out different kinds of coding and robotics from various organizations.

• See what cool activities local schools are doing in the classroom to learn about STEM.

• Learn about forensic science, and real-life crime solving!

• Learn what it takes to be a pharmacist, explore how to calculate dosage and how to fill prescriptions.

• See the KDKA TV Mobile Weather Lab and become a weather expert reporting from the field.

• Meet KDKA News personalities.

• Bring the little ones to explore the STEM Pre-K area, sponsored by Tender Care Learning Centers.