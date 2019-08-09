



JEANNETTE (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory for almost 1,500 people is still in effect.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory on Tuesday after a 36-inch water-main break on 13th Street.

While that water main was repaired on Wednesday, Westmoreland County reminds residents to still take the precautionary measure of boiling water.

Before the advisory can be lifted, two consecutive tests must be done and the water must be found free of contaminants.

For further information on the advisory, visit the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County’s website here, or call their customer service line at 724-755-5800.