PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you only ate Lucky Charms for the marshmallows, their latest product is definitely for you!
Lucky Charms announced on Wednesday that they have partnered with Jet-Puffed Marshmallows to create giant-sized “Magically Delicious” Marshmallows.
In September, you can purchase the bags for only $1.50.
The marshmallows are a bigger and better version of the familiar yellow stars, pink hearts, green shamrocks and blue moons from the original boxed cereal.
As a promotion, Lucky Charms is also giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.
“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows,” Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at Lucky Charms-maker General Mills, said in a statement on PR Newswire.
