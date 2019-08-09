  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:collaboration, Jet-Puff, Lucky Charms, Magically Delicious Marshmallows, marshmallows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you only ate Lucky Charms for the marshmallows, their latest product is definitely for you!

Lucky Charms announced on Wednesday that they have partnered with Jet-Puffed Marshmallows to create giant-sized “Magically Delicious” Marshmallows.

In September, you can purchase the bags for only $1.50.

The marshmallows are a bigger and better version of the familiar yellow stars, pink hearts, green shamrocks and blue moons from the original boxed cereal.

As a promotion, Lucky Charms is also giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows,” Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at Lucky Charms-maker General Mills, said in a statement on PR Newswire.

Comments