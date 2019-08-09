Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Squirrel Hill Tunnel is closed due to a motorcycle crash.
A motorcycle hit the jersey barrier in the outbound lane, prompting the closure of both inbound and outbound I-376.
While the inbound lane was closed, it has since reopened to traffic. The outbound direction is still closed.
The motorcycle was reportedly leaning up against the jersey barrier.
Police and medics are on scene, and the motorcyclist will be transported to the hospital.
Outbound traffic is being detoured at the Squirrel Hill/Homestead off-ramp.
If you’re heading towards the Squirrel Hill Tunnels, you should consider an alternate route.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
