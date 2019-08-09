  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bakery, Cafe, Drive-Thru, Local News, Moon Township, Panera Bread


MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– Ordering Panera Bread just got a whole lot easier in Moon Township.

The new drive-thru bakery-café opened for business today at 9898 University Blvd, Moon Township, PA 15108.

In honor of the grand opening, the first 250 guests to make an in-store order will receive a free Panera coffee mug. The mug comes with refills through August 31.

The first 100 guests to purchase in the drive-thru will receive a free Panera car coaster.

“Panera Bread is excited to be expanding in the Pittsburgh area, and offering a second drive-thru location in the market,” said Steve Haydu, Director of Operations, Pan American Group LLC.

The most recent hours are operation are:
• Monday through Thursday 6:00am-9:00pm Dine in & Drive Thru
• Friday 6:00am-10:00pm Dine in & Drive Thru
• Saturday 6:30am-10:00pm Dine in & Drive Thru
• Sunday 6:30am-8:00pm Dine In& Drive Thru

Online ordering and catering can be placed at catering.panerabread.com.

The franchise says it looks forward to being part of the Moon Township community.

Comments