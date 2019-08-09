MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– Ordering Panera Bread just got a whole lot easier in Moon Township.
The new drive-thru bakery-café opened for business today at 9898 University Blvd, Moon Township, PA 15108.
In honor of the grand opening, the first 250 guests to make an in-store order will receive a free Panera coffee mug. The mug comes with refills through August 31.
The first 100 guests to purchase in the drive-thru will receive a free Panera car coaster.
“Panera Bread is excited to be expanding in the Pittsburgh area, and offering a second drive-thru location in the market,” said Steve Haydu, Director of Operations, Pan American Group LLC.
The most recent hours are operation are:
• Monday through Thursday 6:00am-9:00pm Dine in & Drive Thru
• Friday 6:00am-10:00pm Dine in & Drive Thru
• Saturday 6:30am-10:00pm Dine in & Drive Thru
• Sunday 6:30am-8:00pm Dine In& Drive Thru
Online ordering and catering can be placed at catering.panerabread.com.
The franchise says it looks forward to being part of the Moon Township community.
You must log in to post a comment.