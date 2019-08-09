PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Overnight lane restrictions on the Parkway will continue into next week.
Monday Aug. 12 until Friday Aug. 16, there will be overnight lane restrictions on I-376, weather permitting.
PennDOT says the restrictions will occur in various locations between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
Restrictions will begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m.
During this time, PennDOT says crews will conduct line stripping, guide rail installations, barrier repairs and platform removal work.
If you’re heading to any Pirates games, don’t worry. On nights the Pirates play, work won’t begin in the outbound direction until one hour after home games end.
PennDOT asks motorists to be careful when driving through the restricted areas.
You must log in to post a comment.