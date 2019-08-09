



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of slipping a downtown bank teller a threatening note and stealing more than $500 has been sentenced.

Darryl Wilson, 61, was sentenced in federal court to 17 months followed by three years of special parole.

Wilson allegedly walked into the KeyBank location on Sixth Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 and approached a teller window.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a purple hat, purple scarf, glasses, a skirt and a pea coat.

According to a criminal complaint, when the teller asked him to remove his hat and scarf, the suspect pulled the scarf down just below his mouth and allegedly said, “If I don’t get out of here fast, someone will get hurt.”

The suspect then allegedly handed the teller a note that said, “Someone will get shot if you don’t give the 100s, 50s, 20s and 10s. No dye packs, smile and move fast. Sorry.”

The teller gave the suspect about $540 in loose 20 and 5 dollar bills and did not give him any dye packs or GPS trackers. The teller told police she did not see any weapons.

The attorney’s office said that officers arrived at Wilson’s house days later. He reportedly opened the door, held up both hands and said, “I did it.”

He provided a full confession, according to the attorney’s office.

Wilson was convicted of bank robbery.