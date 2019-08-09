PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As schools prepare to reopen for the fall semester, there are new safety concerns in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

Every incoming freshman at Point Park University is required to watch a campus-produced training video called “What To Do In Case Of An Active Shooter.”

The video is part of the ALICE Initiative.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter And Evacuate.

The students are given alternatives on how to respond, for example, locking and barricading doors, depending on the gunman’s location.

“Where is that gunfire? Is it in the classroom, is it in the lobby, is it outside, so each situation is different depending on the circumstances on how that student should respond,” said Deputy Chief Nicholas Black of the Point Park University Police. “If you can get out, get out. You may have to barricade yourself.”

Xavier Stephens from Uniontown is back for senior year, he’s seen the video and with 250 mass shootings this year, he’s more aware of his surroundings.

“You have to be aware of your surroundings, I wouldn’t wear headphones walking around, I’d like to be aware of my surroundings and pay attention to what’s going on around me,” he said.

Point Park’s campus has over 500 cameras strategically placed and a secure lockdown system in up to 20 buildings. There are also active police patrols.

While she commands the campus security, Stephens’ mother still has her concerns.

“I trust my son to do the right thing and be safe and responsible, but I can’t control anything else and that’s very worrisome,” Tara Stephens said.

Deputy Chief Black provided tips for students this upcoming year on how to stay safe.

“Just be familiar with your surroundings, always have a sense of awareness as to what’s going on at any time of the day,” he said. “Always think about ‘what if.’ ‘What if this happened, what would I do?'”

Other universities around the area are planning similar training for students and faculty.