NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Steelers fans are ready for football, even a preseason game.

“It’s never too early for football,” E.J. Weber said. “I’ve been itching to watch football since the season ended a while ago. I’m excited for it to be back, and I think everyone is.”

That is a common refrain.

Tricia and Jeff Fisher drove from Warren, Ohio, to make this weekend a Steelers celebration in Pittsburgh.

They were in the Strip District, where they were spending lots of money Friday on Steelers paraphernalia.

“Running out of room in the man cave for stuff,” Jeff Fisher said. “Got to make more wall space. Jack Ham picture took up most of it.”

The Fishers were hardly alone.

WATCH: KDKA’s Pam Surano reports live from outside Heinz Field.



While many Pittsburghers head to the Jersey Shore this time of year, John McAndrew came to Pittsburgh from Bloomfield, New Jersey.

“I love it here,” McAndrew said. “It’s a beautiful city. I like to just get away … beautiful city and all the sports that it offers.”

Friday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field just adds to the attraction.

Over at Yinzers, owner Jim Cohen said the new players mean new jerseys and Steelers trinkets.

What is this year’s hot item?

“A lot of things that they wear on the field,” Cohen said. “We got a lot of new stickers and buttons and pins. We have a lantern that people are going crazy over.”

And Ashley Becker, a season-ticket holder, said never forget who buys the most.

“I’ve spent $1,938 on an AFC Championship game ticket,” Becker said. “Women spend more. I think the Pittsburgh Steelers have the biggest female fanbase, so people like me are what make that.”