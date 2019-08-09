Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The right land and adjacent sidewalk of Center Avenue heading westbound along with the sidewalk and left lane and sidewalk of Webster Avenue will be closed overnight starting Monday, August 12.
The closures will be in effect Monday through Thursday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. until Thursday, August 29.
This work is planned to allow crews to perform a demolition operation over I-579 as a part of the I-579 Cap Urban Connector Project.
These closures will not be in effect on nights when events are taking place at PPG Paints Arena.
A pedestrian detour will direct people along Washington Place to Center Avenue to Chatham Street.
You must log in to post a comment.