PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pitt’s best defensive players is now on the shelf for the entire 2019 season.

The Panthers announced Friday that defensive lineman Rashad Weaver tore his ACL in practice on Thursday morning.

“Not good news for Pitt… one of the Panthers best defensive players, Rashad Weaver is out for the season with a torn ACL. It happened during yesterday’s practice. @KDKA”

Not good news for Pitt… one of the Panthers best defensive players, Rashad Weaver is out for the season with a torn ACL. It happened during yesterday’s practice. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 9, 2019

The junior was anticipating his second full season as a starter on the Panther’s defense. In 14 games last season, Weaver totaled 47 tackles, 14 of those were for a loss. He also had a team high 6.5 sacks with 3 fumble recoveries and 4 passes defended.

Pat Narduzzi said “Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about. He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever.” @KDKA”

Pat Narduzzi said “Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about. He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever.” @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 9, 2019

“Rashad Weaver out on the fields supporting his teammates during practice. Weaver is out for the season with a torn ACL @KDKA”