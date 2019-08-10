PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of driving without a license reportedly drove off the road and into the side of a house.

Pittsburgh Police say they arrived on scene at the 5100 block of Second Avenue in Hazlewood just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they say the driver of the vehicle that had crashed into the house was still on the scene.

According to police, the woman told them that her brakes failed so she turned to drive through a field, eventually hitting the house.

The woman wasn’t injured and the house was not occupied at the time of the crash.

However, police say the driver did not have a license and the vehicle’s inspection had inspired.

While she wasn’t arrested, charges are pending.

The gas connection to the house was turned off, and officials were called to the scene to inspect the house’s integrity.