



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people are facing charges after a drug raid in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Police believe they were running a drug trafficking operation out of the home they rented in the 1000 block of Smithton Avenue.

“It sounded like cannons,” neighbor Diane Vertullo said about the raid. “Bam, bam, bam.”

Agents from the Office of the Attorney General, Pittsburgh Detectives and Pittsburgh SWAT raided the home around 6 a.m. on Friday.

“We heard two loud explosions. I thought something blew up,” neighbor Matt Gatto said.

“It didn’t wake me up, but it woke my wife up. She was like what the [heck] was that?”

According to court papers, police found three people inside the home.

They were 43-year-old Kevin Price, 45-year-old Tasha Boyd and a 15-year-old.

Neighbors said they moved in a couple of months ago, and they didn’t see them too much.

“I spoke to him and he seemed like a very nice man,” Vertullo, who lives next door, said. “You just never know.”

During the raid, police found about 55 grams of heroin, seven bundles of stamp bags, another 350 packets of heroin, two guns, three boxes of ammunition, about $7,000 in cash and marijuana.

“I’m very glad they got him. I don’t want that kind of stuff in my neighborhood,” Vertullo told KDKA from her front porch.

Police said Price has been convicted of drug charges before.

“We had no idea what was going on,” Gatto said.

Price and Boyd are facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child and possession with the intent to deliver.

Court records show Boyd posted bail and Price is in the Allegheny County Jail.