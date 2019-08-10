WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – A closing West Virginia hospital owes the city of Wheeling more than $415,000.

According to The Intelligencer, Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron says Ohio Valley Medical Center owes almost $47,900 for fire service and $368,000 in parking fees to subsidize use of a city garage.

Herron said city officials thought they had negotiated a payment plan. Then the hospital announced it will close within three months.

The hospital’s CEO didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Gov. Jim Justice says he’s asked his administration to see what it can do to prevent the closure.

The East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio is planned for closure in the same timeframe.

The hospitals say they’ve lost $37 million in the last two years, citing declining volume and reimbursements.

