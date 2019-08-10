



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Make sure you get out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend, because there is going to be plenty of it.

There’s lots of sun on the way all weekend with a cooler start to the morning that brought us lower 50s to the north and lower 60s across much of the region.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s — just shy of 80 in spots — which is a few degrees cooler than average.

We’ll see clear, comfy weather again tonight with more sunshine Sunday as a big ridge of high pressure over southern Indiana pushes our way.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

As that pressure moves over us, we’ll have lower dewpoints, less humid air and beautiful late-summer weather.

That pressure moves to the east Monday, leaving a southwesterly wind flow that ushers in warmer, more humid air pushing highs back into the mid-80s Monday.

A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

The sunny skies won’t last forever, so enjoy the weather while you can.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.