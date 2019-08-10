  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Forecast, Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, sunshine, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Make sure you get out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend, because there is going to be plenty of it.

There’s lots of sun on the way all weekend with a cooler start to the morning that brought us lower 50s to the north and lower 60s across much of the region.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s — just shy of 80 in spots — which is a few degrees cooler than average.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

We’ll see clear, comfy weather again tonight with more sunshine Sunday as a big ridge of high pressure over southern Indiana pushes our way.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

As that pressure moves over us, we’ll have lower dewpoints, less humid air and beautiful late-summer weather.

That pressure moves to the east Monday, leaving a southwesterly wind flow that ushers in warmer, more humid air pushing highs back into the mid-80s Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

The sunny skies won’t last forever, so enjoy the weather while you can.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments