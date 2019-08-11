Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a North Side restaurant.
Emergency crews arrived to the Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe on Western Ave after they received calls of a fire just after noon on Sunday.
Police said when firefighters arrived, they discovered a fire that appears to have originated in the electrical room and stayed mostly confined to that area.
There were no injuries, and the business is closed on Sundays.
Authorities are investigating.
