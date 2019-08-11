Comments
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Four children are dead and one is in critical condition following a house fire in Erie.
CBS affiliate WSEE reports that a house fire on 1248 West 11th Street erupted early Sunday morning around 1:15 a.m.
A woman also injured in the fire was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, WSEE reports.
Firefighters successfully got all seven people inside the house out, but four children died.
The Erie fire chief told WSEE that investigators are looking at the possibility that the fire may have been set, but it’s too early to tell.
You must log in to post a comment.