MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — For many in western Pennsylvania, the cookie table is more important than the wedding cake.

And now we have the distinction of having the largest cookie table in the world.

The Monongahela Area Historical Society broke a Guinness World Record on Sunday for the largest wedding cookie table.

It came as Monongahela celebrated its 250th birthday on Sunday.

They mixed birthday celebrations with weddings as the table was part of at least two weddings.

