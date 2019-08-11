Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you have a bunch of old toys lying around in your attic or basement, now’s the chance to find out if they’re trash or treasure.
The Pittsburgh Vintage Toy Buying Show is happening Sunday Aug. 11 until Tuesday Aug. 13 at two different locations in Pittsburgh.
Joel Magee of the TV show “Pawn Stars” will be at the Courtyard by Marriott in Monroeville and the Hampton Inn in Greentree to see if any of your old toys are worth some serious cash.
Most recently, Joel bought a 1958 Original Barbie worth $4,000, and a 100-piece original Star Wars toy collection worth $10,000.
