BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A three-day tradition of the San Rocco Festa in Beavery County came to an end.
They’ve been holding this event for nearly a century.
It honors Saint San Rocco while preserving the Italian heritage and culture.
“This comes from a town in Italy in 1925,” Henry Bufalini Jr. said. “They brought their Festa from Patricia, Italy, here and we’ve been celebrating it every year since.”
The event wrapped up Sunday night with the traditional Baby Doll Dance.
