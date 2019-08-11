



JACKSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man in Jackson Township said he lives with the fear of stray bullets whizzing through his property from a nearby gun range.

Steve Longwell said on several occasions stray bullets have not only hit his house but have come dangerously close to him and his wife in their yard.

“She was cleaning her car and a bullet came flying through here,” Longwell said.

Longwell said he believes the bullets are coming from the Evans City Sportsman’s Club.

Longwell said his property is in direct line of fire, about 440 feet, from the shooting range.

He said the end of the range is protected by shell rock, which causes the bullets to ricochet toward his property.

“If they are not captured, they’re coming right here,” Longwell said.

Longwell — a legal gun owner — said the response from the club was unsatisfactory, and he’s planning to hire a lawyer. He also filed a report with the state police.

Longwell does not want the range shut down. He just wants management to address the issue.

“It’s not just about our safety,” Jodie Longwell said. “It’s about the safety of people coming up the street, too. Or people walking their dogs.”

KDKA reached out to the club but has not heard back.