MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are amazed that a “freak accident” in Moon Township resulted in no injures.
Officers say a vehicle crashed into a house on Scottsdale Drive around 11:00 p.m.
After the crash, the car burst into flames, catching the house on fire.
Police say, a woman lost control of her Jeep Wrangler and fell out of it before the crash.
The car rolled across the street hitting a gas meter then the house.
Peoples Gas was called to shut off the gas for firefighters to extinguish the flames.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the crash.
Police say they can’t believe no one was injured or killed.
