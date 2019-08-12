



CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer loaded with gasoline went over an embanked near Clairton Coke Works.

The Clairton Fire Chief said the truck driver missed a turn and went over the embankment Monday, landing on the railroad tracks near the plant.

The Chief said a train was heading toward the truck but stopped in time.

The truck driver was hurt but is expected to be OK.

The Chief said no one is being evaluated after Allegheny County said in a tweet that Clairton Police are evacuating the area.

