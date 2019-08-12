Comments
BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Indiana University of Pennsylvania students doing an archaeological dig near the Conemaugh River found something they did not expect.
They knew the Conemaugh River site was settled by Europeans in the late 1700s.
But the students also found evidence of humans who lived there 8,000 years ago.
They have dug up pieces of stone debris on the site near Blairsville.
Those students will continue to study those artifacts during the coming school year.
