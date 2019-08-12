  • KDKA TVOn Air

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man proposed to his girlfriend after riding a ride at Kennywood Park.

Jake Jones proposed to his girlfriend Camile Nichols on Monday at the park after riding the Skycoaster, according to the amusement park’s Twitter

Nichols said yes, according to pictures posted by the park.

Love was definitely in the air.

