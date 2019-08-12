Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man proposed to his girlfriend after riding a ride at Kennywood Park.
Jake Jones proposed to his girlfriend Camile Nichols on Monday at the park after riding the Skycoaster, according to the amusement park’s Twitter
Love was in the air earlier today on the Skycoaster, as Jake Jones popped the question to his girlfriend, Camille Nichols, after the thrilling skydive over Kennywood!
Congratulations to this happy couple! pic.twitter.com/tgucS0FtSU
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) August 13, 2019
Nichols said yes, according to pictures posted by the park.
Love was definitely in the air.
