



DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – The Justice Department says a friend of the Ohio gunman is being charged with lying on federal firearms forms.

Authorities say more information about the charges being unsealed will be announced Monday afternoon.

The charges come a little over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Connor Betts, 24, opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others.

Officers shot and killed Betts within 30 seconds of when his rampage started.

Police have said that there was nothing in Betts’ background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive.

A Pittsburgh area man was among the victims of the mass shooting in Dayton. Nicholas Cumer graduated from Washington High School and was a grad student at St. Francis University.

Cumer was in Dayton completing an internship program when he was shot and killed.

