PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have announced the team’s regular season schedule for the 2020 calendar year.

The team made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“Our 2020 schedule is here! Opening Day: March 26 Opening Day PNC: April 2”

As the tweet mentioned, Opening Day is slated for March 26th on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After the three-game series in Florida, the team travels to Chicago to take on the Cubs for three more games before returning to Pittsburgh to face the Cincinnati Reds in the home opener on April 2nd.

Along with Tampa Bay, the Bucs take on the Orioles, Yankees, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Tigers in interleague play.

The Yankees hit the field at PNC Park for a two-game series June 16th-18th followed by a three-game stint against the Blue Jays the 19th-21st. The Red Sox are in Pittsburgh for 4th of July weekend from July 3rd-5th. Detroit is in town for a two-game series from August 18th-19th.

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 14th at Dodger Stadium.

The Pirates end the 2020 regular season with a six-game homestand against the Cubs (2 games) and the Reds (4 games.)