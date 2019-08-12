WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Officials say a man broke into a Planned Parenthood office in northeastern Pennsylvania, smashing glass doors and painting graffiti on the walls.

Melissa Reed, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone said surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window of the Wilkes-Barre office at about 2 a.m. Monday.

She said the same man returned about an hour later with another brick, smashed other windows, climbed through the door and spray-painted graffiti including a biblical verse in red.

Planned Parenthood Keystone said in a statement the act was “aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear.”

Reed said the office offers birth control, cancer screenings, general health care, STD testing, pregnancy testing, and the morning-after pill but does not do surgical abortions there.

Police urge anyone with information to call Detective Thomas Harding (570)208-4224 or call headquarters at (570)208-4200.

