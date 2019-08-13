



BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP/KDKA) – President Donald Trump is showcasing the growing effort to capitalize on western Pennsylvania’s natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics.

Trump is also trying to hold onto the manufacturing towns that helped him win the White House in 2016.

REPORTER UPDATE: Chris Hoffman, President Trump Visits Beaver County



Trump will travel to Monaca, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to tour Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex. The facility is being built in an area hungry for investment and will convert ethane to approximately 1.6 million tons of polyethylene a year.

Air Force One landa in Pittsburgh! Rain starts. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3Ed3mt6hP3 — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) August 13, 2019