PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–With chants of ‘no more fracking, no more plastic Shell,’ dozens of protestors began arriving in front of the Beaver County courthouse about 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

They were voicing their environmental concerns as President Trump toured the future Shell Cracker plant.

The plant is a very sore spot for the vast majority of the demonstrators.

“It’s terrible for the environment and the health effects that will affect the children, the families that live here and and nearby and we need clean jobs,” protest organizer Natalie Leslie said.

“We’ll have some big issues here and I think these people in this bedroom community of Beaver aren’t aware of what’s going to happen when the wheels of Mordor start turning over there at the cracker plant,” said protestor Linda Stanley.

The protestors chanting “No more lies! No more lies!” weren’t just focused on the President’s stand on the environment.

“You can’t believe a word that man says. He lies about everything,” one of the protestors said.

However, President Trump was not without his supporters, a small but very vocal group that gathered across the street.

“They have the right to be over there. I just think a lot of these people are going off of what other people say and like lies and stuff like that,” said Trump supporter Cody Wilson.

“I mean people have the right to protest against the President, but I mean I don’t understand the whole big thin like he’s just going to the Shell plant.”

“I don’t know. I think the goods outweigh the bads,” Wilson said.