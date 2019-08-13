Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Drainage improvement work is scheduled to begin Thursday night, August 15 on I-279 in Ohio Township.
According to PennDOT District 11, the work on the Parkway North will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights through late September.
Single-lane restrictions will occur on the highway in each direction as needed while crews work in the median area between Mt. Nebo Road and Camp Horne Road.
PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while traveling through the area.
The drainage work is weather permitting.
