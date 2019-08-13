Comments
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery from a man in a wheelchair on the South Side.
The Pittsburgh Police announced Tuesday that it detectives responded to the call at the First National Bank branch in the 1100 block of East Carson Street around 3:30 p.m.
A bank teller told police a man in his 60s entered the bank in a wheelchair and handed over a note demanding cash before abandoning the robbery.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and FBI are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.