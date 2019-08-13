PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools head back to school in two weeks and there will be changes to bus routes this year.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet rode along with bus drivers as they tested out the new routes.

Hamlet says these route changes were made to make sure kids are getting to school on time, to reduce traffic and to address the nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

“On our other bus routes, the number that we had, there were a lot of buses that were late,” Hamlet said. “So this consolidates, makes things more efficient, makes things more streamlined and smooth so kids can get to school and get home on time.”

Six schools within the district have adjusted their start times to support these new routes.

Most students head back to school on August 26.