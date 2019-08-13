



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Clouds that are staying in place are limiting storm development along the cold front for today.

Some heavier showers with a few lightning strikes are in Allegheny, Beaver and Washington Counties.

A line of showers and a few storms are moving from west to east or New Philadelphia straight into Pittsburgh. These are producing some heavy rainfall.

Showers and storms will continue to move throughout the day and diminish through the evening.

Threats of a flash flood are limited with lower rain totals from this morning. Could see areas get two or three rounds of rain, training storms.

If so, that would trigger flash flooding potential through the early to mid-evening.

A heavy downpour could still spark some isolated flooding concerns.

Right now, storms with lightning are the center of our area with the North and Sout looking clear– for now.