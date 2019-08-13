Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roadway restrictions on the Parkway West and Route 18 will be in place Tuesday afternoon for President Donald Trump’s visit to the Shell Chemicals cracker plant in Beaver County.
Rolling closures will occur as needed between Pittsburgh International Airport in Allegheny County and the Shell Chemicals cracker plant in Beaver County between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Those planning on traveling on the Parkway West near the airport should expect short-term stoppages, especially when approaching bridges over I-376.
Along with the Parkway West closures, Route 18 west of the I-376 interchange and Pleasant Hills Road approaching Route 18 will be closed to all traffic during the president’s visit.
You must log in to post a comment.