'Disturbing Letter' Causes Diocese To Cancel Our Lady Of Grace Parish Festival
Due to what is being called a 'disturbing letter' the Diocese has decided to cancel a local festival.
Parkway West, Route 18 Restrictions In Place For President Trump's Visit
Closures are planned for the Parkway West and Route 18 due to President Trump's visit to Beaver County.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
Uber Expands 'No Talking' Rides And Launches Helicopter Service
Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.
PTL Links: August 13, 2019
August 13, 2019 at 9:01 am
Filed Under:
ACE Hotel
,
Backpack For Hunger
,
Brugge On North
,
Gap Relay
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
,
Scoring Factory
,
Seven Springs Mountain Resort
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Backpack For Hunger
Brugge On North
Ace Hotel
Scoring Factory
Gap Relay
Seven Springs Mountain Resort
