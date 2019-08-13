PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A town hall meeting on climate change will be held in Oakland on Wednesday.

The meeting, organized by U. S. Rep. Mike Doyle, is scheduled for August 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on Fifth Avenue.

There will be two panels of experts to discuss reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change and the technology that will be needed to meet these goals.

In addition, Congressman Doyle will speak about action underway at the federal level to address climate change.

There will be an opportunity for people in the audience to ask questions.