LATROBE (KDKA) — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was the first Steelers official to speak about the passing of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.

Tomlin spoke to reporters Tuesday morning at St. Vincent College, where the team is set to return to practice for the first time since Drake’s death.

The 62-year-old assistant coach passed away in his sleep Sunday morning on campus.

“Obviously, we are all devastated by that,” Tomlin said. “I really can’t think of any other appropriate words. Our time and attention in recent days have been spent in support of the Drake family.”

“We realize we don’t have a lot of answers, and that being said we have brought some professional grief counselors in to assist us through this tough time. It’s been said that counseling is not for the weak, but for the wise, so we seek people who have expertise and help dealing with such circumstances.”

Tomlin said his relationship with Drake dates back to 1997.

“He wore many hats,” Tomlin said. “Coaching was his vocation, but he was a father, a mentor, a brother, an adviser like we all are in a lot of ways to the men that he worked with not only now but over the course of his career that expanded decades.”

The team is developing a plan to fill Drake’s position as the weeks move on towards the regular season.

