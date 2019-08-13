Comments
OAKLAND (KDKA) — Traffic patterns will be altered for the impending arrival of University of Pittsburgh students.
The University of Pittsburgh Police Department announced traffic patterns Tuesday for when students arrive this weekend and next week.
The police highlighted these roads, specifically:
- Bigelow Boulevard (Forbes to 5th): CLOSED August 19 – 22
- University Place (5th to O’Hara): CLOSED August 19 – 23
- Lothrop Street (5th to Victoria): CLOSED August 21 – 24
- North Bouquet Street (5th to O’Hara): CLOSED August 19 – 21
- Thackeray Street (5th to O’Hara): CLOSED August 19 – 21
- University Drive (Aliquippa to Drive C): CLOSED August 19 – 21
They said to plan accordingly and allow for extra time to travel through Oakland.
