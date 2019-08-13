



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been a while since modeling has done such a poor job handling a system. Yesterday had spot showers along I-80 through most of the afternoon and even the Pittsburgh airport reported a hundredth of an inch of rain yesterday.

Radar is showing spot rain showers moving through area already this morning. At this point, it looks like spot rain showers should be expected this morning through 10:00 a.m.

After that, the rain coverage area will decrease but we may see a spot storm as a narrow line of rain develops on top of Allegheny county, extending into Beaver and Westmoreland counties.

After around 3:00 p.m. we will see this line sink to the south with storm activity picking up.

This will be the time where we may see severe storms.

Highs today will likely be near 80 degrees along with Wednesday’s high and an isolated rain chance exists for Wednesday.

Scattered showers expected Thursday afternoon but now it looks like we will get another fantastic weekend.

