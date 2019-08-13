Comments
BRADENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Yet another big lottery winner in Western Pennsylvania, this time in Westmoreland County.
Par Mar 65, a gas station and food mart along Route 982 in Bradenville sold a Pa. Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket worth $100,000 for Monday, August 12’s drawing.
The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 02-03-04-16-29.
Par Mar 65 will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Along with the $100,000 winner, over 32,000 Treasure Hunt tickets sold for Monday’s drawing won prizes.
You must log in to post a comment.