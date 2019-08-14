



SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KDKA) — Are you a die-hard Friends fan and looking for a job that is dedicated to solely watching the television classic?

Well, Frontier Communications has the job for you.

To celebrate the show’s 25 anniversary, the company is looking for one person to watch 25 hours of the show, roughly 60 episodes, before September 22.

Those interested must have an active Twitter account so they can live-tweet their experience along with tweeting a picture of yourself and your “Friends” after the marathon is finished.

Has Friends always been there for you? Well, you can be there for it too by following this link and signing up.