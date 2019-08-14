



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Kraft Heinz Company has already cut 1,400 jobs, but it’s planning to cut 400 more as a part of a global restructuring program.

The two companies merged in 2015 and, together, they have been struggling with declining sales of its packaged items following an investigation into its procurement practices.

“The level of decline versus previous year is nothing we are proud of and nothing that any of us should find acceptable moving forward,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio told the Chicago Tribune in an email.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission report, filed on Tuesday, the job cuts will result in $27 million in expenses in the first quarter.

That includes $1 million in employee benefit costs, $9 million in non-cash and asset-related costs, $15 million in other implementation costs and $2 million in other exit costs.

RELATED STORIES:

• Kraft Heinz CEO To Step Down In July

• Kraft Heinz Reports $12.6B Loss In Fourth Quarter, Says They Have Been Subpoenaed By Feds

• More Kraft Heinz Stories

The Chicago Tribune says the restructuring program will be focused on factory closures and workforce reductions. This new program is anticipating to cut 1,800 hourly positions in worldwide locations.

Kraft Heinz eliminated 1,400 of those positions last year, with most of the layoffs in Europe, Asia, Canada and other locations outside the U.S., the company said.

Kraft Heinz remains one of the largest packaged foods companies in the world, with $26 billion in sales last year.