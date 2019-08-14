BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Neighbors living near a park named for a fallen officer are fed up.

They said the Paul J. Sciullo II Memorial Field under the Bloomfield Bridge has become unsafe and is a known spot for drugs.

Sciullo was a Pittsburgh police officer killed in the line of duty.

“It’s ridiculous,” one neighbor said. “It needs to be cleaned up here. I live in this neighborhood. … This is terrible.”

The park has become home to homeless people and is a hot spot for drug dealing.

Neighbors said they are afraid to come to the park, especially with children.

On Wednesday, city leaders and police walked through the park to see it for themselves.

“We know that this is true of this kind of activity throughout the city,” Councilwoman Deb Gross said. “It’ll show up in one neighborhood and maybe move a few streets over, move it to a different part of town.”

Gross said this kind of problem keeps happening throughout the city.

Her office is working to come up with solutions to clean up the park.

But first, she wants to make sure those in the park get the help they need.

“It’s a well-used and well-loved park,” Gross said. “We want to make sure it’s safe for everybody.”