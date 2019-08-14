



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A wave of bullets struck three male victims as they sat on the front porch of a New Castle home late Tuesday night. The bullets shattered glass doors, windows and pierced the siding of two homes.

Homeowner Khalidah Harris said she works overnights and received a call from her neighbor just after 12 on Wednesday morning. Her neighbor told her someone “shot up” her house and that police rushed three victims to the hospital.

RELATED: Police Investigating Triple Shooting In New Castle